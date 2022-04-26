Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $412.75 Million Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,418,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,218,384 shares during the period. Exact Sciences accounts for 2.2% of Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 3.14% of Exact Sciences worth $412,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,921,000 after purchasing an additional 8,097 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 7,509 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 146.0% in the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 6,146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 73,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider D Scott Coward sold 5,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $407,631.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 1,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total transaction of $107,510.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,636 shares of company stock worth $4,443,252 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EXAS shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $133.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS traded down $4.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.63. 2,246,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,004,454. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.60. Exact Sciences Co. has a one year low of $56.77 and a one year high of $140.18. The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.11 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.37). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 16.95% and a negative net margin of 33.71%. The business had revenue of $473.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Exact Sciences’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

