Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $2.12 Million Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,823 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 9,193 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 112.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 405 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EOG shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $178.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.54.

NYSE:EOG traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $111.59. 2,447,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,705,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $65.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.79. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.81 and a 52 week high of $127.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.54.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 25.02%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

In other news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $449,788.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $1,326,958.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,677 shares of company stock worth $2,343,086. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

