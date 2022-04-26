Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $1.46 Million Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,738 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,264 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hess by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 521,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,587,000 after acquiring an additional 212,651 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hess by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,301 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hess by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 92,638 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,859,000 after acquiring an additional 14,909 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Hess by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 581,549 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,052,000 after acquiring an additional 270,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hess by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 515,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,139,000 after acquiring an additional 44,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 13,771 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $1,462,893.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 7,405 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $673,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,002,198 shares of company stock valued at $96,261,545 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HES stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $101.48. 2,027,777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,899,736. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.78. The stock has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a PE ratio of 56.38 and a beta of 1.76. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $61.93 and a 12 month high of $117.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Hess had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.33%.

HES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hess from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.87.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

