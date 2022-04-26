Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 185,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,038 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTI. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 89.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,025,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,675,000 after acquiring an additional 7,545,761 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in TechnipFMC by 31.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,339,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $130,567,000 after buying an additional 4,166,307 shares during the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new position in TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,724,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,607,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in TechnipFMC by 23.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,419,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,519,000 after buying an additional 2,393,878 shares during the last quarter. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

Shares of FTI stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.56. The company had a trading volume of 5,982,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,628,619. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 378.00 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.51. TechnipFMC plc has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $10.70.

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FTI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets raised TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.57 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

TechnipFMC Company Profile (Get Rating)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.