Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Stock Position in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,178,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,202 shares during the period. PagerDuty makes up about 1.1% of Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 7.19% of PagerDuty worth $216,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PagerDuty in the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in PagerDuty by 318.1% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in PagerDuty by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

Shares of PagerDuty stock traded down $1.32 on Tuesday, hitting $30.25. 758,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,383,663. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.02 and a 52 week high of $50.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.92 and a beta of 1.17.

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $78.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.08 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 38.39% and a negative net margin of 38.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. Research analysts expect that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PagerDuty news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 23,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total transaction of $790,587.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $2,125,232.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 897,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,989,849.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 297,420 shares of company stock valued at $9,743,831 in the last 90 days. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PagerDuty from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on PagerDuty from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James upgraded PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on PagerDuty from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PagerDuty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.13.

About PagerDuty (Get Rating)

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.