Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 132,001 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,668,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,001 shares during the period. Trimble comprises 1.7% of Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 1.46% of Trimble worth $318,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 170.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,865,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $153,402,000 after buying an additional 1,176,661 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Trimble by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,791,901 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $417,806,000 after acquiring an additional 358,662 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Trimble by 19.5% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,093,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $172,178,000 after acquiring an additional 341,696 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Trimble by 1,309.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 272,070 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $22,378,000 after purchasing an additional 252,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,094,937 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $172,309,000 after purchasing an additional 226,796 shares during the period. 88.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TRMB traded down $2.83 on Tuesday, reaching $65.64. 561,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,436,782. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.45. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.32 and a 12 month high of $96.49. The firm has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $926.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trimble news, Director Sandra Macquillan sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total transaction of $697,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ronald Bisio sold 2,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $175,506.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

TRMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Trimble from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.17.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

