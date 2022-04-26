Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 1,131,757 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 45.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,595,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,131,757 shares during the quarter. Roku comprises 4.3% of Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $815,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,406,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,722,000 after acquiring an additional 483,373 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,914,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,139 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,270,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,961,000 after acquiring an additional 32,072 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,489,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 698,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,983,000 after acquiring an additional 75,967 shares during the last quarter. 63.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roku alerts:

In other Roku news, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total value of $527,156.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $11,062,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 245,946 shares of company stock valued at $38,185,674 in the last three months. 15.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Roku stock traded down $5.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.76. 6,871,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,137,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.19. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.26 and a 1-year high of $490.76. The company has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.31 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.15.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. Roku had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $865.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research lowered Roku from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Roku from $305.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Roku in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Roku from $190.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Roku from $550.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.62.

About Roku (Get Rating)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.