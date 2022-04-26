Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Sells 200 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA trimmed its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,855 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in PayPal were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 203.6% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $83.70. 17,074,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,157,279. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $97.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.65. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.57 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $272.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $166.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $227.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $130.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.33.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $4,100,164.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total value of $527,823.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

