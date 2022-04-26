Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Sells 16,477 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA decreased its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 131,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,477 shares during the quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Unilever were worth $7,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 167,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,029,000 after purchasing an additional 17,705 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Unilever by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 424,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,419,000 after purchasing an additional 158,772 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,542,000. GFS Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 185,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,042,000 after purchasing an additional 12,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 107,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,804,000 after acquiring an additional 37,710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

UL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Unilever in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.51.

NYSE UL traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $45.66. The stock had a trading volume of 5,111,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,729,982. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.40. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $43.11 and a 1-year high of $61.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.4873 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th.

Unilever Profile (Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.