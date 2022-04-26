Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Sells 1,500 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA reduced its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 8.6% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 55,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,434,000 after buying an additional 27,578 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 8.3% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 6.2% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 183,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,385,000 after buying an additional 10,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.2% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 42,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SYY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.44.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $6,451,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,609,022. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 236,400 shares of company stock valued at $20,465,169 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sysco stock traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.65. 1,881,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,583,687. The company has a market cap of $44.93 billion, a PE ratio of 57.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.61. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $68.05 and a 12 month high of $91.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 82.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.69%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

