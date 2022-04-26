Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Reduces Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA cut its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Southern were worth $14,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SO. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,764,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,844,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,130 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,083,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $994,383,000 after acquiring an additional 194,848 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,836,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $733,520,000 after acquiring an additional 260,530 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,178,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $506,814,000 after acquiring an additional 74,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,097,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,836,000 after acquiring an additional 336,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $1,101,565.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,758,125.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total value of $506,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 332,516 shares of company stock valued at $23,808,569. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.67.

NYSE SO traded down $2.17 on Tuesday, reaching $73.74. The stock had a trading volume of 6,880,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,911,349. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $60.12 and a 1 year high of $77.24. The company has a market capitalization of $78.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.52.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Southern had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 116.81%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

