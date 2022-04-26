Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Purchases 1,560 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA grew its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,862 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for 1.3% of Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $18,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 263.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,836 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 72.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.52.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.50. The company had a trading volume of 9,226,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,211,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.65. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $122.17 and a one year high of $193.58. The firm has a market cap of $149.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.87.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.90% and a net margin of 27.71%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.16%.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total value of $557,473.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

