Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Makes New $222,000 Investment in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA acquired a new position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 14,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Cintas by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,764,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. grew its stake in Cintas by 97.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 96,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,576,000 after acquiring an additional 47,353 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Cintas by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 133,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Cintas from $430.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cintas from $416.00 to $389.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cintas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.40.

CTAS stock traded down $8.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $399.61. The company had a trading volume of 391,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $338.00 and a 52 week high of $461.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $398.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $412.23. The company has a market capitalization of $40.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.53.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.53. Cintas had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total transaction of $5,290,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,245,602.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total value of $3,478,686.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

