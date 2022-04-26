Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Has $901,000 Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lowered its holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,973 shares during the quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $20,212,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 77,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 22,051 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,429,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,980,000 after acquiring an additional 76,420 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 509,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,522,000 after acquiring an additional 71,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new position in Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $292,000. 68.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

Organon & Co. stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,008,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,121,369. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $39.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion and a PE ratio of 6.06.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.12. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 1,899.41% and a net margin of 21.43%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Organon & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

