Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Has $5.15 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lowered its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1,738.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 1,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. 51.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $2.84 on Tuesday, reaching $82.29. The stock had a trading volume of 28,905,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,571,830. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $91.50. The company has a market cap of $348.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.25.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.09. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have issued reports on XOM. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $91.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.65.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

