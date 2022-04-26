Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Receives $103.85 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $103.85.

NVRO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Nevro from $100.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Nevro from $116.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Nevro in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Nevro in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Nevro in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

In other Nevro news, General Counsel Kashif Rashid bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.04 per share, for a total transaction of $96,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO D Keith Grossman bought 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.59 per share, with a total value of $203,488.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVRO. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Nevro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,419,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nevro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,917,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Nevro by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,369,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $159,328,000 after acquiring an additional 302,849 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nevro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,826,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Nevro by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 666,273 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $77,542,000 after acquiring an additional 213,187 shares during the period.

NYSE:NVRO traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $70.49. 287,561 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 609,068. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.70 and a beta of 1.03. Nevro has a twelve month low of $59.79 and a twelve month high of $182.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 6.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.23.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.86). The firm had revenue of $102.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.70 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 33.06% and a negative net margin of 33.95%. Nevro’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Nevro will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

