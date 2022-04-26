Neutrino USD (USDN) Hits Market Cap of $943.11 Million

Neutrino USD (USDN) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 26th. Neutrino USD has a market capitalization of $943.11 million and approximately $17.20 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutrino USD coin can currently be purchased for $0.98 or 0.00002420 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Neutrino USD has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002482 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00043996 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,977.24 or 0.07389877 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000160 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00044267 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Neutrino USD Profile

Neutrino USD was first traded on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 967,192,782 coins and its circulating supply is 967,192,183 coins. Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino USD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neutrino USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

