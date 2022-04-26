Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $302.88 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) will report sales of $302.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $286.31 million and the highest estimate coming in at $323.00 million. Neurocrine Biosciences posted sales of $236.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will report full year sales of $1.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Neurocrine Biosciences.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $312.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.72 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.58 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NBIX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $114.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 709,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,505. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.03, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 3.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.85. Neurocrine Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $71.88 and a fifty-two week high of $108.01.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 3,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $267,414.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,743 shares of company stock worth $2,841,371. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter worth $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

