NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) will post ($0.14) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for NerdWallet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.13). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NerdWallet will report full year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $0.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.16). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NerdWallet.

Get NerdWallet alerts:

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $99.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.53 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NRDS shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of NerdWallet from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of NerdWallet from $30.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NerdWallet from $17.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of NerdWallet from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NerdWallet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.93.

In related news, CEO Tim Chao-Ming Chen purchased 13,794 shares of NerdWallet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.33 per share, with a total value of $156,286.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 84,900 shares of company stock worth $852,925 over the last quarter. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRDS. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NerdWallet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of NerdWallet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of NerdWallet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,000. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NerdWallet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of NerdWallet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRDS opened at $9.83 on Thursday. NerdWallet has a twelve month low of $9.09 and a twelve month high of $34.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.04.

About NerdWallet (Get Rating)

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NerdWallet (NRDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NerdWallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NerdWallet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.