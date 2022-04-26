Neo Trading Down 9.7% Over Last 7 Days (NEO)

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. Over the last seven days, Neo has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar. Neo has a market cap of $1.38 billion and approximately $105.54 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neo coin can currently be bought for $19.54 or 0.00049287 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Neo Profile

Neo (NEO) is a coin. Its launch date was October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Neo is neo.org . Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO is an open source project driven by community. It utilizes blockchain technology and digital identities to digitize assets and automate the management of digital assets using smart contracts. Using a distributed network, it aims to create a “Smart Economy”.NEO was founded in 2014 and open sourced on GitHub in June 2015. Its MainNet was released in October 2016. Its vision of a “smart economy” was set up along with the project rebranding in 2017. NEO represents ownership of the NEO platform and allows users to buy NEO (ANC) and to vote on protocol changes on the NEO blockchain. ANS are 100% premined and issued on the NEO's genesis block. “

Neo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.

