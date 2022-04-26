Navalign LLC Makes New $392,000 Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Navalign LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 5,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 7,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,721,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,136,132. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $60.74 and a 12 month high of $79.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.34.

