Navalign LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,252,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 105.4% in the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 337,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,878,000 after purchasing an additional 173,025 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,988,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,749,000 after purchasing an additional 99,834 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 162,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,269,000 after purchasing an additional 74,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 3,449.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 72,887 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SUSA traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $91.89. 331,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,998. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52 week low of $88.62 and a 52 week high of $106.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.44.

