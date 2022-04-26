NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Sees Large Volume Increase After Analyst Upgrade

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from GBX 335 to GBX 360. Approximately 118,160 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,878,542 shares.The stock last traded at $5.63 and had previously closed at $5.70.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 300 ($3.82) to GBX 315 ($4.01) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. HSBC upgraded NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas upgraded NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised NatWest Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 310 ($3.95) to GBX 300 ($3.82) in a report on Monday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.16.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of NatWest Group by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 9,727 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of NatWest Group by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 313,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 117,316 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NatWest Group by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 22,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of NatWest Group by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 39,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 12,267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.82 and a 200-day moving average of $6.10.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. NatWest Group had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 6.71%. As a group, analysts expect that NatWest Group plc will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.199 per share. This is a boost from NatWest Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

