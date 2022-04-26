MyBit Hits Market Capitalization of $52,625.74 (MYB)

MyBit (MYB) traded 11% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. One MyBit coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, MyBit has traded 75.2% higher against the dollar. MyBit has a market cap of $52,625.74 and $242.00 worth of MyBit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MyBit Coin Profile

MyBit is a coin. Its genesis date was July 24th, 2017. MyBit’s total supply is 179,996,750 coins and its circulating supply is 157,187,027 coins. MyBit’s official Twitter account is @MyBit_DApp . The official website for MyBit is mybit.io . The Reddit community for MyBit is /r/MyBitToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MyBit is an Ethereum-based company that provides critical infrastructure for the next generation of wealth management applications. It is comprised of the MyBit Network, MyBit Whitelabel Software Development Kit (MyBit SDK), and Decentralised Development Fund (DDF). These resources enable the rapid building, testing, and deployment of wealth management applications on the Ethereum Blockchain. MyBit makes it simple for anyone to design, test, develop, and maintain decentralised wealth management applications on Ethereum. “

