Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $557.00 Million

Brokerages expect Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) to post $557.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $716.00 million and the lowest is $475.70 million. Mr. Cooper Group reported sales of $1.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 56.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will report full-year sales of $2.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.09 billion to $2.25 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mr. Cooper Group.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.24. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 42.72% and a return on equity of 23.73%.

Several research firms have recently commented on COOP. Barclays cut their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.20.

Mr. Cooper Group stock traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.60. 698,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 960,633. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.88. Mr. Cooper Group has a twelve month low of $31.42 and a twelve month high of $52.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.47.

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 46,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $2,139,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,094,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,913,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $500,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,603 shares of company stock worth $2,816,992 over the last 90 days. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter valued at $230,000. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Finally, Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $959,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

