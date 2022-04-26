Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Shares Gap Up to $29.79

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.79, but opened at $30.64. Morphic shares last traded at $34.47, with a volume of 3,015 shares.

Several research firms have commented on MORF. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Morphic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Morphic from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Morphic from $102.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Morphic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morphic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.67.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.63 and a 200-day moving average of $46.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 1.30.

Morphic ( NASDAQ:MORF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $9.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.00 million. Morphic had a negative return on equity of 27.23% and a negative net margin of 482.71%. As a group, analysts expect that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -3.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Morphic news, insider Bruce Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total transaction of $410,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MORF. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Morphic by 983.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Morphic by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Morphic by 379.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Morphic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Morphic in the fourth quarter worth $247,000. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF)

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4Ã7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

