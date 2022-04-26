Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $396.54.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCO. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Moody’s from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $408.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on Moody’s from $439.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Moody’s from $408.00 to $387.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Get Moody's alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MCO traded down $6.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $319.00. 971,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 961,627. The stock has a market cap of $59.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.21. Moody’s has a fifty-two week low of $299.68 and a fifty-two week high of $407.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $327.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $358.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 91.13% and a net margin of 35.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Moody’s will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.77%.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $153,759.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in Moody’s by 177.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.