MONECO Advisors LLC Takes $203,000 Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MA. BlueSpruce Investments LP bought a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $602,624,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $574,844,000. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,642,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,657,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,878 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,587,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,007,608,000 after buying an additional 1,195,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $312,315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $426.94.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $3.42 on Monday, hitting $354.60. 3,376,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,528,271. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $305.61 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $351.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $353.37. The company has a market cap of $346.61 billion, a PE ratio of 40.48, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.16. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.37%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.50, for a total value of $58,535,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $5,515,580.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 482,051 shares of company stock worth $181,949,746 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

