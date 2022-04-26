MONECO Advisors LLC Sells 11,608 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

MONECO Advisors LLC cut its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,608 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 66.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 609.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3,035.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $207,000.

GSIE stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.19. The stock had a trading volume of 912,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,821. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $30.01 and a 52 week high of $36.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.92.

