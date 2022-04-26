MONECO Advisors LLC Purchases 871 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $26,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $30,000. 64.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.95. 27,283,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,133,027. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.77. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.96 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.28.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays set a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.80.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

