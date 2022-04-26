MONECO Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XOUT)

MONECO Advisors LLC reduced its stake in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XOUT – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOUT. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF by 471.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF by 233.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF by 15.7% during the third quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XOUT traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.45. The company had a trading volume of 4,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,922. GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $36.72 and a twelve month high of $46.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.82.

