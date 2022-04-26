MONECO Advisors LLC Has $938,000 Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,051 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.7% during the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 4,851 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

V stock traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $209.95. 6,822,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,908,467. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.05. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.67 and a 12 month high of $252.67.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.83%.

A number of research firms have commented on V. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush upped their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.33.

In other news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total transaction of $402,098.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $1,446,344.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,250 shares of company stock worth $10,951,267. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

