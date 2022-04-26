MONECO Advisors LLC Has $3.93 Million Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 1.5% of MONECO Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 35.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLD traded down $3.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $177.05. The stock had a trading volume of 13,057,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,895,392. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $181.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.13. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $160.68 and a one year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

