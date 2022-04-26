MONECO Advisors LLC Has $1.48 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,041,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,375,000 after buying an additional 168,662 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,785,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,148,000 after buying an additional 74,618 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,547,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,232,000 after buying an additional 196,898 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,615,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,400,000 after buying an additional 24,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,288,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,102,000 after buying an additional 34,511 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $170.80. The stock had a trading volume of 568,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,602. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.75. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $160.92 and a 12 month high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

