Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MITK. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Mitek Systems from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th.

Shares of MITK traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $12.94. 244,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,122. The company has a quick ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $573.22 million, a P/E ratio of 63.38 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.14. Mitek Systems has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $23.29.

Mitek Systems ( NASDAQ:MITK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $32.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.53 million. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Mitek Systems will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jason Gray sold 3,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $50,963.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scipio Maximus Carnecchia sold 9,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $141,389.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,958 shares of company stock valued at $240,815 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA acquired a new position in Mitek Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $15,949,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 851,171 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,746,000 after buying an additional 73,288 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $477,000. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 21,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 227,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,209,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and web browsers to facilitate digital consumer experiences.

