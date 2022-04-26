Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) PT Raised to $49.00

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by SVB Leerink from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 90.29% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mirum Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.20.

Shares of MIRM stock opened at $25.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $817.05 million, a PE ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.64 and a 200-day moving average of $18.96. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $12.82 and a one year high of $28.65.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MIRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $3.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.60 million. Analysts anticipate that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -5.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AXA S.A. increased its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 852,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,975,000 after purchasing an additional 190,580 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 772,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,316,000 after purchasing an additional 161,533 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $8,684,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 364,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,265,000 after buying an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $5,389,000. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

