Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 53.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,364,934 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 823,823 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of Micron Technology worth $220,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 493.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,864,469 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,055,080,000 after acquiring an additional 12,358,857 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 38.8% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,545,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,742,232,000 after acquiring an additional 6,862,615 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 9.5% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 40,391,375 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,138,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492,076 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,248,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 289.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,790,549 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $127,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,377 shares in the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Shares of MU stock opened at $68.93 on Tuesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.67 and a 12 month high of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.27.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.03%.

MU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. New Street Research assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.32.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $425,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total transaction of $25,581.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Profile (Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.