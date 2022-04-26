Metahero Price Tops $0.0334 (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 25th. One Metahero coin can now be purchased for $0.0334 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Metahero has traded down 11.6% against the dollar. Metahero has a total market cap of $170.05 million and $14.73 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003342 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00033165 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.03 or 0.00103610 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Metahero

Metahero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a coin. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 coins and its circulating supply is 5,095,643,290 coins. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @Metahero_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

