Mesabi Trust (MSB) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 28th

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.04 per share by the mining company on Friday, May 20th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th.
Mesabi Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years.
MSB opened at $26.71 on Tuesday. Mesabi Trust has a 52-week low of $20.02 and a 52-week high of $39.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.44 million, a PE ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.49.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Mesabi Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
About Mesabi Trust (Get Rating)
Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was incorporated in 1961 and is based in New York, New York.
