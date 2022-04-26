Mesabi Trust (MSB) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 28th

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSBGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.04 per share by the mining company on Friday, May 20th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th.

Mesabi Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years.

MSB opened at $26.71 on Tuesday. Mesabi Trust has a 52-week low of $20.02 and a 52-week high of $39.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.44 million, a PE ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.49.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Mesabi Trust by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,896 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Mesabi Trust by 45.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 10,184 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Mesabi Trust in the fourth quarter worth $287,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Mesabi Trust by 26.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 96,630 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 19,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Mesabi Trust in the fourth quarter worth $1,458,000. 29.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Mesabi Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Mesabi Trust (Get Rating)

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was incorporated in 1961 and is based in New York, New York.

