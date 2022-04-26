Medicalchain Market Cap Reaches $1.24 Million (MTN)

Medicalchain (MTN) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. One Medicalchain coin can currently be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Medicalchain has a total market capitalization of $1.24 million and $20,032.00 worth of Medicalchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Medicalchain has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Medicalchain Coin Profile

Medicalchain’s genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Medicalchain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 320,948,761 coins. The Reddit community for Medicalchain is /r/MedicalChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Medicalchain’s official Twitter account is @MyTrackNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Medicalchain’s official website is medicalchain.com/en . The official message board for Medicalchain is medicalchain.com/en/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Mytracknet is a global lost and found network that uses blockchain technology to incentivize paritipants for their contribution, while implementing a unified solution for every Bluetooth tracker in the market. MTN is a Waves-based asset used to reward those who help others recover lost items. Mytracknet is the winner of the Waves ico-hub competition.”

