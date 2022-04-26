Marlin Technology (NASDAQ:FINM) Hits New 1-Year High at $9.99

Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.99 and last traded at $9.99, with a volume of 1030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.84.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.77.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in Marlin Technology in the third quarter worth about $98,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Marlin Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Marlin Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Marlin Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Marlin Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. 97.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marlin Technology Corporation is a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Hermosa Beach, California.

