Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF – Get Rating) rose 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $92.46 and last traded at $92.14. Approximately 1,016 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 1,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.74.

LBLCF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC increased their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$108.00 to C$116.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$100.00 to C$108.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.88.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.09 and a 200-day moving average of $80.97.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

