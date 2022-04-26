Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.32.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LILM. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Lilium from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lilium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Get Lilium alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Lilium in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,159,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lilium in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Lilium by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,072,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,240,000 after buying an additional 366,800 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Lilium during the 3rd quarter worth $5,255,000. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new position in Lilium during the third quarter worth about $54,779,000. 42.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LILM traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.17. 1,171,642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,766,092. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.69 and its 200 day moving average is $6.09. Lilium has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $11.66.

About Lilium (Get Rating)

Lilium N.V., a transportation company, focuses on the research and development of electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. It has a strategic commercial collaboration with Azul SA and Azul Linhas Aereas Brasileiras SA The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lilium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lilium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.