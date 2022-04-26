Lexaria Bioscience (OTCMKTS:LXRP) Trading Down 10.7%

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (OTCMKTS:LXRP – Get Rating) shares fell 10.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.21 and last traded at $0.22. 2,151,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 254% from the average session volume of 608,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a current ratio of 8.52.

Get Lexaria Bioscience alerts:

Lexaria Bioscience Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LXRP)

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. operates in the drug delivery platform business. It develops and out-licenses its DehydraTECH technology for the delivery of bioactive compounds that promotes healthy ingestion methods, lower overall dosing, and higher effectiveness in active molecule delivery. The company has licensed DehydraTECH to various companies operating in the nicotine, pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and vitamin industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lexaria Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexaria Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.