Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.500-$14.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $14.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.49 billion-$4.66 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.51 billion.Lennox International also updated its FY22 guidance to $13.50-$14.50 EPS.

Shares of LII opened at $238.94 on Tuesday. Lennox International has a one year low of $232.00 and a one year high of $356.36. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.25.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.60 million. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 192.84% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lennox International will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.70%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Lennox International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Lennox International from $295.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lennox International from $271.00 to $253.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lennox International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Lennox International from $335.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $277.50.

In related news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.12, for a total transaction of $536,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Torres sold 2,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.04, for a total transaction of $525,473.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,311 shares of company stock valued at $3,561,574 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,163 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,587,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Lennox International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,755 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,382,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Lennox International by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 87,919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,517,000 after acquiring an additional 7,489 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its stake in Lennox International by 380.4% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 3,853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 3,051 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,010 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. 64.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

