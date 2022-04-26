Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.500-$14.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $14.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.49 billion-$4.66 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.51 billion.Lennox International also updated its FY22 guidance to $13.50-$14.50 EPS.
Shares of LII opened at $238.94 on Tuesday. Lennox International has a one year low of $232.00 and a one year high of $356.36. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.25.
Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.60 million. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 192.84% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lennox International will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Lennox International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Lennox International from $295.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lennox International from $271.00 to $253.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lennox International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Lennox International from $335.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $277.50.
In related news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.12, for a total transaction of $536,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Torres sold 2,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.04, for a total transaction of $525,473.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,311 shares of company stock valued at $3,561,574 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,163 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,587,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Lennox International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,755 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,382,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Lennox International by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 87,919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,517,000 after acquiring an additional 7,489 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its stake in Lennox International by 380.4% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 3,853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 3,051 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,010 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. 64.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.
