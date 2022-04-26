Lead Wallet Price Down 10.7% This Week (LEAD)

Lead Wallet (LEAD) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Lead Wallet has a total market cap of $687,942.34 and $23,743.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lead Wallet coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Lead Wallet has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002466 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00044937 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,005.80 or 0.07411744 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000161 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00048091 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Lead Wallet

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. Lead Wallet’s official message board is medium.com/lead-blog . Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet . The official website for Lead Wallet is leadwallet.io

Lead Wallet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using U.S. dollars.

