Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $669.13 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) will report sales of $669.13 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lazard’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $689.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $649.78 million. Lazard reported sales of $647.86 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lazard will report full year sales of $2.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $3.02 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $3.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lazard.

Get Lazard alerts:

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.47. Lazard had a return on equity of 59.74% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Lazard’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LAZ. StockNews.com raised Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lazard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Lazard from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Lazard from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Shares of NYSE LAZ traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.85. The stock had a trading volume of 473,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,629. Lazard has a 1 year low of $31.64 and a 1 year high of $53.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.60%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capitolis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 178,331 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,072,000 after buying an additional 11,719 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Lazard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,328,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Lazard by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 152,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,974,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in Lazard by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 84,591 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 17,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 91,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,972,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period.

About Lazard (Get Rating)

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lazard (LAZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.