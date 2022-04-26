LABS Group (LABS) Market Capitalization Achieves $6.36 Million

LABS Group (LABS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. Over the last week, LABS Group has traded down 13.5% against the dollar. One LABS Group coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LABS Group has a total market cap of $6.36 million and $99,299.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00044156 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,830.89 or 0.07372448 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000163 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00047658 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About LABS Group

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,216,879,594 coins. LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio . The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio

Buying and Selling LABS Group

