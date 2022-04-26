KuCoin Token Market Capitalization Reaches $1.95 Billion (KCS)

KuCoin Token (KCS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 25th. During the last seven days, KuCoin Token has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. KuCoin Token has a total market capitalization of $1.95 billion and approximately $6.48 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KuCoin Token coin can currently be purchased for $19.84 or 0.00048907 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KuCoin Token Coin Profile

KuCoin Token (KCS) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 145,879,861 coins and its circulating supply is 98,379,861 coins. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

KuCoin Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KuCoin Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

