Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.00.

KTOS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

In other news, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 22,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total transaction of $476,061.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,835.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $163,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,778 shares of company stock worth $2,139,302 in the last quarter. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 428.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 41,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.04. 750,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,196,164. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 52-week low of $14.93 and a 52-week high of $30.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -821.00 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.17 and a 200-day moving average of $19.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $211.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.40 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

